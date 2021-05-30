Twelve qualified residents are being given a chance to start a career in information technology.

The Guam Community College is offering an IT boot camp for those looking for a job, or wanting to join “one of the fastest growing industries."

Similar to other camps for construction and other technical fields, the college will be offering a free, two-week course next month to meet the growing demand for IT workers locally. According to GCC, Instruction and training will cover:

Hands-on Cisco ASA Firewall, Router and Switch;

Creating multiple ACLs with use-cases;

Creating multiple Firewall rules with use-cases;

Creating multiple Site-to-Site VPN;

Creating remote-access VPN;

Understanding the difference between routed and transparent firewall;

Implementing IPS;

Understanding requirements for protecting security perimeters, the difference of using ACLs vs stateful firewall, advantages of using IPS, importance of using encryption when transmitting important data, etc.

Those who successfully complete the program will earn five college credits and certificates of completion. They will also be eligible for nationally recognized certifications, GCC stated. Two local telecommunications companies have already agreed to participate by giving participants who finish the course to apply for IT jobs at their companies. The college told the Guam Daily Post that it was in the process of securing similar partnerships with others.

GCC’s IT boot camp will run from June 7 through June 25. There is no cost to register or participate.

For more information, call Continuing Education & Workforce Development office at (671) 735-5627 or email workforce@guamcc.edu. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be unemployed or underemployed, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and complete a health clearance, GCC stated.