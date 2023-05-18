GCC makes ‘modest’ budget request for fiscal 2024

Lawmakers were pleasantly surprised as Guam Community College officials presented their fiscal year 2024 budget request Monday. GCC requested a total of $22.9 million.

GCC President Mary Okada described the request as “modest,” saying it “simply takes the current 2023 appropriation of $22 million and adds the requirements for the 22% General Pay Plan staff adjustments for (fiscal) 2024 in the amount of $900,000.”

“We are finalizing the 22% increase for staff employees that are under the General Pay Plan. This will be processed for the upcoming pay period,” Okada said.

According to the president, all of GCC’s employee increments are up to date, they have no past-due merit bonuses and there are no outstanding obligations.

“Academic year 2023 was GCC’s move back into normalcy, offering the full complement to services on campus, but we are also committed to maintaining many of the service additions that were enhanced during the past three years,” said Frank Arriola, chairperson of the board of trustees, who noted remote learning and emotional support services as additions.

Arriola said the college continues to thrive as it focuses on innovating and collaborating with the community to strengthen the island’s workforce.

“I am confident that this budget request of $22.9 million is sufficient to move the college forward, while simultaneously being fiscally responsible and conservative,” said Arriola.

As the $13.6 million Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds that GCC received in pandemic aid will expire on June 30, Okada said the college fully expects to obligate all funds by the deadline.

'At a critical juncture'

“We are at a critical juncture,” said Okada. “A couple of weeks ago, I spoke of the increasing need to support the social and emotional health of our students and employees. … Because of the immediate need to continue these services, the college will seek alternate funding and (continue to) provide the support needed.”

Okada noted that some of the pandemic funds were utilized for capital improvement projects – the Culinary Arts and Baking Center, the Student Center covered canopy, the generator and generator housing for Building 2000, and electric vehicles to support academic programs.

The college continues to promote sustainability using the funds, by installing solar panels at 13 buildings, and two covered walkways.

“In (fiscal) 2023, we are currently tracking approximately $40,000 in savings,” said Okada. “Three additional buildings will have solar panels before the end of (fiscal) 2024, as the procurement process is currently in progress.”

Okada said the college's continuous improvement projects in progress have targeted completion dates and are on schedule.

“I don’t even know what to ask you. The only thing you guys are doing is, you’re doing well,” said Sen. Joe San Agustin. “I think the other agencies that are hopefully monitoring this budget hearing will take notes and pay their merits, pay their increments, pay everything up front and move forward.”

Sen. Jesse Lujan added, “I'm hoping all (the) agencies will be as easy as this one.”