As with other schools, the Guam Community College is adjusting its graduation ceremony to meet social distancing and safety requirements set by public health and the government.

Instead of an event with graduates marching into a room in step to the celebratory tune of Pomp and Circumstance, the 2020 graduates will drive through the campus in a Motorcade Graduation ceremony.

The graduation will be held at the GCC campus from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, according to a press release.

Officials said faculty, administrators, and staff will welcome graduates as they make the ceremonial drive through the GCC campus before receiving their diplomas and certificates and exiting the campus.

Only the graduate will be allowed to exit the vehicle to pick up their diploma and for photos.

Each graduate’s party is limited to the number of people who meet the legal passenger limit of their vehicle; however, no passengers will be allowed in the bed of pickup trucks.

All qualified GCC graduates who completed their courses in Summer 2019, Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 are encouraged to participate in GCC’s motorcade graduation ceremony as well as the December 2020 Commencement Ceremony.

More details on the Motorcade Graduation will be released closer to the June 27 event, according to the press release.