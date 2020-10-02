Virginia Tudela has been promoted to vice president for academic affairs at Guam Community College.

Prior to assuming her new role, Tudela served as GCC’s dean of the School of Trades and Professional Services for the past six years.

During this time, she led the expansion of GCC’s academic offerings, adding GCC’s first bachelor’s degree program, the bachelor of science in career and technical education, the associate of science in practical nursing and the development of the GCC “Future Builders” Construction Boot Camps.

“I am honored to have been chosen for this position. I have a great team that cares deeply about our mission,” Tudela stated in a GCC press release. “I look forward to this new and exciting challenge. GCC has an important role to play in getting our community back to work in this extraordinary time and we are already engaging with our community partners to provide the support needed.”

GCC’s outgoing vice president for academic affairs, Rene Somera, is retiring after serving in the position since October 2007.

GCC stated in the release that Somera’s impact on GCC cannot be overstated, as he oversaw several milestones for the college, including the most recent seven-year accreditation which was awarded with “no recommendations to meet the standards or for improving institutional effectiveness.”