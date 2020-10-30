Guam Community College on Thursday announced the appointment of Rodalyn Gerardo as its new vice president for finance and administration, according to a release from GCC.

In her new position, Gerardo oversees GCC’s nonacademic operations, including the business office, environmental health and safety, financial aid, human resources, materials management and management information systems.

Gerardo comes to GCC from her previous job as the chief auditor for the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority. Immediately prior to her work at GMHA, Gerardo served as the special assistant for the Office of Public Accountability.

“Our focus is to ensure GCC continues to offer the highest quality education and training, and our job is to expand our offerings, even in these challenging times for our community.”

GCC is the only government of Guam agency to achieve 19 consecutive years of unqualified audits. Gerardo’s years of experience in auditing will help GCC maintain its strong fiscal position even during these uncertain times, GCC's press release states.

“GCC has a reputation for our commitment to responsible and effective use of our resources, which requires a strong fiscal team,” stated Mary Okada, president of GCC. “Rodalyn has the experience and expertise we are looking for to continue to maintain that standard.”

Gerardo holds a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in accounting from Mississippi College. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from the University of Guam, where she graduated summa cum laude.