GCC now taking applicants for 12-week ship repair boot camp

The Guam Community College's latest ship repair boot camp is open for interested applicants and it’s an opportunity that comes around once, maybe twice, a year that could change a student's life and set them on a path toward job security, career growth and skills useful in almost any industry.

“For ship repair, this is number seven,” said Denise Mendiola, assistant director of the Continuing Education and Workforce Development division at GCC. “We have at least one a year, but, typically, we have had two a year so far. Each boot camp that we’ve had for ship repair has been different, and the reason for that is because it’s employer-driven.”

GCC has hosted several boot camps with Cabras Marine, which has specific needs and requests for different courses to be offered based on that need.

“For Ship Repair 7, our employer sponsors are Guam Shipyard and Seafix, and so they have a request for a different set of courses so they vary on the different needs of the employers,” Mendiola said. “For this one, we are focusing on shielded metal arc welding, electricity, refrigeration and air conditioning. So those are the three main ones and then we always have HeartSavers, first aid, our foundation course, which is work ethic OSHA 10 safety, and then we have them take the WorkKeys assessment.”

The ship repair boot camp is a 12-week program, with classes Monday through Friday and some Saturdays.

There are roughly 20 seats in each Ship Repair Bootcamp cohort. So far, 128 students have completed the program, with a majority of them securing employment following the completion.

“Of 128, 102 were hired on by the employers, so we are looking at a 79% employment hiring rate. From there, what we are seeing from employers in this industry is that it’s continuing to grow to the point that they don’t have enough people that they can hire right now. There’s a huge demand for employment in this area. We are looking especially at things like welding, electricity, HVAC – those are the main ones,” Mendiola said.

It’s supply and demand, in terms of workforce needs, Mendiola explained.

“Even to the point of marine mechanics, that’s a whole other area that we are trying to build up. Because of the military buildup and because there are more contractors that are here on island, this demand in this industry is increasing so much. We predict there will be a continuous need for more boot camps in this area in the next few years, and there’s still going to be many employment opportunities in the ship repair industry,” Mendiola said.

“We’ve found that this industry is very stable, and we know this from the most recent pandemic when the tourism industry came to a standstill because of COVID-19, the construction and ship repair and maritime industry maintained stability and even started seeing increase in demand,” she added.

The skills learned through the Ship Repair Bootcamp open doors on- and off-island, said Mendiola.

“The skills that people are learning in this industry is something they can take anywhere,” she said. “They can work on Guam but they can also work in the United States and other countries, because these are hard skills that they are learning and they’re skills that will always be on demand. ... It's not just the shipping industry, but anything in transportation, construction – so you can crossover into other industries with these skills.”

Those who complete the program start their careers at higher pay rate compared to the minimum wage, which is $9.25 an hour on Guam.

“They come in about $11-$12 an hour as an apprentice,” Mendiola explained. “Then they move up in their focused areas, their skill area – they can go up to $15 or higher – just depends on what level they're going to be at, and then, of course, it increases from there as they move up.”

“So when they become an apprentice, they continue to go to school, which is paid for, and continue to increase their skill levels,” she said. “The goal is to complete the apprentice program and become a journey worker, which has a higher pay rate attached to it – it’s definitely a program that creates a career pathway for people.”

Interest applicants must be 18 years old or older, unemployed or underemployed, and they must be able to meet military base access requirements and pass a health screening at GCC.

“These are just the main things that allow them to be able to walk on the job as soon as they finish the boot camp, and so those are the main requirements needed to be part of this cohort,” she said. “As far as I know, the only thing they would have to pay for is their police and court clearance, because that’s a requirement.”

The clearances are to ensure an applicant can pass background checks for military base access before being accepted.

“I think it’s really important for people to understand that a boot camp is a very condensed and can be a very intense training program,” Mendiola said. “They need to be aware that they will have to commit to going to class, showing up every day, being on time, and these are very important for people to know before getting into the boot camp, because once we get going we really don’t stop. There’s not time, so the person needs to prepare themselves mentally.”

Mendiola suggested interested applicants consider what they want for their career goals, as well as the resources available to them to reach their goals.

Those interested in applying can contact workforce@guamcc.edu or call 671-735-5640 for more information. The application deadline is April 28. The boot camp will commence June 1.