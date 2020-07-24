GCC offers first Guam paramedic training

Thirty-six Guam firefighters are on track to become certified paramedics with the Guam Community College’s first Guam Paramedic Training Program.

“The paramedic program has been discussed for several years, and we are proud to be able to offer it to our first-responders right here at GCC,” said Mary Okada, GCC president.

“The life-saving value of having trained paramedics cannot be overstated and making that training accessible on Guam means more of our EMTs will be able to gain this long-needed training and certification.”

A certified paramedic is the highest level of emergency medical technician certification. A paramedic is trained to perform advanced life support, which includes administering IV fluids, injections and medications, and performing advanced respiratory procedures, according to the press release.

The 44-week program will feature a combination of online and on-site training sessions from July 22, 2020, to May 30, 2021. Participants who successfully complete the training will qualify to take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic (NREMT-P) exam and become certified paramedics.

Along with this first-ever paramedic training on Guam, GCC is the first in the nation to be approved as an identified Alternate Location for The School of EMS by the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions, the release further states.

Training will be provided in partnership with the School of EMS, Tyler, Texas. The School of EMS faculty will conduct online instruction as well as three live training sessions on Guam in September 2020, January 2021, and April 2021.

“During medical emergencies, each minute that passes is a matter of life or death,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The program is paid for by the Manpower Development Fund, established by Guam Public Law 18-48 for the purpose of funding local training programs.

“This is an exciting time for the Guam Fire Department moving into this paramedic program. It increases our capabilities and service to the community and ensures the continuity of advanced medical care for years to come,” said Guam Fire Department Chief Daniel Stone.