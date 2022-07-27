GCC offers LGBTQ scholarships

Guam Community College students can start applying for GCC’s first-ever scholarship geared toward members of the LGBTQ community.

“We had a symposium a couple of years ago, pre-pandemic,” said Mary Okada, president of GCC. “During the (Engagement & Empowerment, or E2) symposium, one of the questions the college asked at the time was, 'How will the college support the LGBTQ community in terms of academics?' And so, one of the panelists at the time stated maybe GCC should consider offering a scholarship.”

The LGBTQ Leadership Scholarship is open to GCC students who self-identify as members of the LGBTQ community.

The application process opened in mid-June and, so far, GCC has received one submission, Okada told The Guam Daily Post.

“Basically, what we did was the college had put out an announcement for a scholarship,” Okada said. “So, we wait until the closing date in order for us to make a determination as to who, you know, was able to successfully garner that scholarship so that they can avail of educational opportunities here at the college.”

The last day to apply for the scholarship is Aug. 31.

The student awarded the scholarship will receive up to $1,000 per academic year, funded through the GCC Foundation, which will be paid in the fall and spring semesters.

The GCC Foundation, as Micronesia’s leader in career and technical workforce development, supports projects and programs that are not funded by the government, GCC assistant communications and promotions director John Dela Rosa said.

The scholarship will be awarded to the first student by fall 2022.

To apply or for more information about the scholarship, visit guamcc.edu/scholarships.