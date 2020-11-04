The preliminary results are in for the Guam Education Board.

Guam Community College President Mary Okada not only earned the most votes for a seat on the education board, but she is also the lone member-elect to have never served on the board.

"I think there is a very good opportunity to provide opportunities for students while they are in K-12 to think about higher education ... We are in a time where all students will need something beyond a high school education and I think being at the community college ... there's some things we can do even earlier for our students, with the support of (the Guam Department of Education) and the other board members, that can help steer students into higher education," Okada said regarding her reason for wanting to serve on the board.

GCC and the community at large have a lot at stake in decisions the education board makes on behalf of Guam's nearly 32,000 public school students.

When students reach high school, they can cross enroll or attend classes at GCC to learn computer/digital, automotive, culinary and tourism and hospitality, among other skills.

Six of the 10 candidates for the education board will be seated.

Preliminary results also show that former GEB members Peter Alecxis Ada and Robert Crisostomo each earned a seat back into the board.

The remaining seats were claimed by incumbents Maria Gutierrez, the second-highest vote earner, Mark Mendiola and Lourdes Benavente.

How Guam voted for the education board:

Candidate; number of votes, percentage

• Okada, Mary; 17,873; 17.21%

• Gutierrez, Maria; 12,478; 12.01%

• Ada, Peter Alecxis; 11,823; 11.38%

• Mendiola, Mark Benny; 11,196; 10.78%

• Benavente, Lourdes; 10,559; 10.17%

• Crisostomo, Robert; 9,255; 8.91%

• Ellen, Deborah; 9,178; 8.84%

• Avilla, Salvador; 8,409; 8.10%

• Duenas, Alexander; 7,492; 7.21%

• Alcairo, Lawrence Jay M.; 5,609; 5.40%