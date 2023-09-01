Through the Western Interstate Commission of Higher Studies' Professional Student Exchange Program, also known as WICHE PSEP, Guam students pursuing health care degrees can finish their studies at a partner institution for half the expense, according to a news release from Guam Community College.

GCC's WICHE PSEP office is accepting funding assistance applications through Oct. 15 from bachelor's degree recipients pursuing a professional medical degree at one of 60 participating schools.

Since 2012, Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands have established a partnership with WICHE. For the academic years 2022 and 2023, the program's website states that students from the CNMI have saved a combined $1.5 million with WICHE Student Access Programs.

Interested applicants can apply for funding in five health care fields: allopathic medicine, occupational therapy, osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, and physical therapy.

“Thanks to the Biråda Act, we are now able to support Guam's medical students with the high cost of medical school and also assure that they can come back on island to fill critical gaps in our health care services,” said GCC President Mary Okada. “GCC's role is to secure funding and facilitate the WICHE application process for these students. As always, GCC rises to meet the needs in our community, and we will put that same focus into this process.”

Public Law 36-88 – the Biråda Act – was introduced by Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and signed into law by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in April 2022. The Biråda Act designated GCC as the administrative officer for overseeing the Guam WICHE PSEP office.

Additionally, the act establishes the scholarship office, which is tasked with assessing students' eligibility for PSEP financing and managing the application process for scholarships for all applicants on the island.

“Extending the benefits of PSEP to Guam's medical students will prove to be a crucial part of addressing workforce issues,” said WICHE President Demarée Michelau. “We've seen how PSEP and our other student access programs are able to help students and their families pursue their educational and career goals, and this brings the residents of Guam one step closer to those opportunities.”