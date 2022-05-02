GCC program opens up culinary careers

Twenty-one Guam Community College culinary students will be graduating this month, as the first cohort of graduates under a Department of the Interior Culinary Arts program.

Rovilyn Umagat is one of those students whose sweat labor won't go to waste.

“I think it's very exciting just because I feel like all my hard work and all the sacrifices I've done so far is worth it and now I'm more open to job opportunities. So it's just an exciting adventure, that I'm willing to move on from here,” Umagat said.

The road to graduation was challenging. The cohort began its journey as the COVID-19 pandemic struck the island and disrupted traditional classroom instruction.

“I think online learning was kind of challenging at first, because we were transitioning from traditional learning to online, she said.

Umagat noted tasts could be especially challenging because some students didn't have the equipment at home needed to bake or cook.

"Like for me, I had a toaster oven and I thought that was my biggest challenge, that I didn't have a real oven during my baking class, but I never let it stop me. I kept on going because I knew that this was something I wanted to work for, to open up a better future for myself," she said.

'Out of my comfort zone'

It was a challenge faced by all culinary students. Aira Basilio said there were other challenges, like transportation that had to be worked through.

“It was so hard to finish all the assignments on time ... Every Friday we would meet up with the chefs to pick up ingredients, but not everybody will be able to make it because of rides and everything. But, as we went along and we asked questions, they were able to help us and guide us through, which is what I liked about that,” Basilio said.

The program under normal circumstance is a challenge.

“It really kind of put me out of my comfort zone because I felt like I needed to enhance my skills better. So I felt like everything I did there was a challenge. I learned so many new things and it really opened my love for pastry that I didn't know I had before. So I'm really grateful for that,” Umagat said.

Basilio agreed. The program, although challenging, fosters growth.

“It's a very good challenge that really has put me out there. ... When I did my internship back in high school and I got hired, I was able to learn more and gain experience and skills in the industry,” Basilio said.

Isaac Aguon, who is also graduating in May, said the program was an eye opener.

“For me, This is still an eye-opener because there's a lot of things I still don't know about the program, but this really helps me seek better opportunities,” Aguon said.

The culinary program involves several disciplines. Each of the students The Guam Daily Post spoke with found their niche.

“My favorite was the baking portion just because I felt like while I was doing it I learned so much and I love doing art,” Umagat said.

"For me, it was learning pastry. I have to be honest, I’d rather to play with fire than play with dough," Basilio said. "But, because of this chance that they gave us, I was able to learn more in the pastry side and I didn't think I was able to do it."

"For me besides baking, I prefer the hot side of things. It’s almost like a freedom in the sense you could always fix it all, compared to baking. Once you mess up, it's gone compared to cooking. There's always a way to always fix it, adjust and whatnot,” Aguon said.

All three said they learned to embrace culinary arts as a passion.

"I just really liked the cooking from the very beginning. Back in high school, there is a ProStart program under Chef Kennylyn, that really was a stepping stone in my life. So from that and from now, and right now, it really basically holds that kind of passion towards me in a sense that I really love doing what I am doing,” Aguon said.

All three began their journey in high school in the ProStart program, where they learned the fundamentals of the culinary arts as an introductory course to the main menu in college.

“I think it's really, really good to start with the ProStart program and it's really one of your biggest boost. Especially when getting into the culinary field and it brings you into internship, which really helps you in college, because it gives you experience and it gives you credits that help you move forward with your college degree and it gives you an easier time with the program,” Umagat said.

All three are currently employed in the culinary industry, they each were hired by the employers with whom they completed their internship. Aguon and Basilio work for Hyatt Regency Guam, while Umagat works at Archways Bakery.

Graduation is scheduled for May 13.