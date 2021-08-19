GCC ProStart students gain experience at local hotels, restaurants

As businesses on Guam slowly open up in the aftermath of COVID-19, budding young professionals-in-the-making are not waiting for their chance to gain valuable on-the-job training and experience, according to a press release.

Twenty-three Guam Community College ProStart students from Okkodo High School, Simon Sanchez High School and Tiyan High School completed 180 hours of work experience at several island hotels, restaurants and food trucks: the Hyatt Regency Guam, Korned food truck, chef Inasal, TGIFridays, Jollibee, Jack in the Box, and the Westin Resort Guam.

Students who complete the ProStart requirements, including the 180-hour work experience, earn at least a B grade and graduate from high school will be credited nine college credits upon enrolling in GCC's associate degree programs in culinary and food service management.

ProStart is a three-year nationally recognized program developed by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. It is based on the study of food preparation, customer service and food service management. The program design prepares students for careers in food service and the restaurant industry. It develops students workplace "soft skills" that employers look for in a food service employee.

Congratulations to the 23 students who completed the ProStart work experience program:

Okkodo High School

• Jada Rae Dimla (Hyatt)

• Karey Mendiola (Hyatt)

• Heniel Sanchez (Hyatt)

• Richard Sazon (Hyatt)

• Nathaniel Pagsisihan (Hyatt)

• Kylie Naguit (Hyatt)

• Eliza Manacmul (Hyatt)

• Jalisha Hualde (TGIFridays)

• JC Palanca (Jollibee)

• Mikey Santos (Jack in the Box)

Simon Sanchez High School

• Nicole Pulmones (Hyatt)

• Hermione Martinez (Hyatt)

• Andrei Cruz (Hyatt)

• Danielle Cruz (Hyatt)

• Jonahlyn Reyes (Hyatt)

• Kendrick Bautista (Hyatt)

• Raven Cabinta (Westin)

• Lonor Laxamana (Westin)

• Samantha Macapagal (Westin)

• Joseph Yumol (Westin)

• Rochelle Romanes (chef Inasal)

Tiyan High School

• Annjasine Rojo (Hyatt)

• Alexandra Loyola (Korned)