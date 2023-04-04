GCC public hearings set before expected increase to GED fee

Island residents interested in obtaining their high school equivalency diploma through the General Educational Development tests at Guam Community College will be expected to pay a little bit more this year, as the GED testing service will administer a fee increase.

Obtaining a GED certificate opens up more opportunities in the workforce, as employers and the trade industry look to hire individuals with higher education levels.

The last time GCC saw an increase in GED fees was eight years ago, according to a notice from the community college.

Students currently must pay $125 for testing in four content areas including reasoning through language arts, mathematical reasoning, science, and social studies.

Each subtest costs $31.25 with a retest fee of $11.25 per subtest or content area for the first two retests, according to GCC.

The community is encouraged to attend public hearings to be held by GCC on Thursday and Friday, from 3 to 4 p.m., to discuss the new fee amounts.

“The GCC public hearing is only to adjudicate the increase in fees for GED,” Mary Okada, GCC president and CEO, told The Guam Daily Post. “GED is a national organization, so when their fees go up, GCC must consider the increase as well.”

Testimony may be submitted on the dates of the hearings, which will be held in Room 3108 of the Anthony A. Leon Guerrero Allied Health Building on the GCC campus in Mangilao.