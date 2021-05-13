Guam Community College's top performing students in academic years 2020 and 2021 were recognized in a ceremony Wednesday separate from the college's drive-thru graduation ceremony.

GCC named Jennette N. Yara as 2020 Most Distinguished Graduate. She is graduating with an Associate of Science in Computer Networking.

"Wow, this recognition came as a complete shock. This accomplishment I never even dreamed of because of the impossibility, so I thought that accompanied such a goal. I've learned to view things with a more positive perspective. For example, when I look at the word impossible, I see I'm possible," said Yara.

Yara said she began her college education a bit late, but she learned it's never too late with the encouragement of others.

"Going to school this late in the game has definitely been a challenge. I could not have done it without my Higher Power, whom I call God, and the amazing support team that I have here today and more that are not able to be here due to current restrictions," said Yara.

On top of being the oldest in class, Yara said that she struggled with personal issues.

"These issues often decrease my drive at times. Thankfully, GCC has different programs and services available, which has helped tremendously," said Yara, who is pursuing her education further.

"I am currently working on another associate degree, and this award is going to push me to work even harder than in this last year that I have left to complete my medical assistant degree."

Graduating with an Associate of Science in Marketing, Haley Alisse White was named the 2020 Distinguished Graduate. White could not be present and joined in virtually from Alabama. Assistant Professor Fred Tupaz accepted the award on her behalf.

GCC recognized James Glenn Fox as the 2021 Most Distinguished Graduate. He graduated with an Associate of Science in Computer Science and said his two years at GCC were nothing short of awesome. He recalled a promise he made to his mom while attending his sister's high school graduation.

"I remember turning to my mom, pointing to the valedictorian, and saying, "One day … One day that will be me."

"After three years passed, my high school graduation rolled around. Unfortunately, the claim I had made to my mom three years prior had not come to pass. I did not make it to that most desirable position of valedictorian. Today, I stand before you in celebration, not of me, but my mother, Analynn. I owe all of my accomplishments in life to her," Fox said.

The Distinguished Graduate 2021 award was presented to Dior Rich Nguyen. Nguyen is also graduating with an Associate of Science in Computer Science.

GCC President Mary Okada, in her welcoming remarks, thanked those in attendance for coming together to celebrate the graduates' accomplishments.

"Haley, Jennette, Dior and James, we are here today to celebrate you. Recognition as being the Most Distinguished and Distinguished Graduates speaks to a level of commitment that separates accomplishment from achievement. The difference between a doer – someone who finishes a task and an achiever – someone who aspires to and reaches a goal," Okada said.

She acknowledged the work ethic the graduates showcased in achieving the honors. The awardees were chosen based on eight criteria, like having the highest grade point average and second-highest grade point average of the graduating class.

"It is not easy to achieve the honor of Distinguished Graduates in normal times when the campus is open, resources are readily available, and faculty easily accessible. To do so with the challenges we all faced over the last year is even more commendable. So, congratulations to you for your focus and persistence," Okada said.

The GCC graduates recognized were also presented with a certificate of recognition by Sen. Amanda Shelton on behalf of the 36th Guam Legislature.