The Guam Community College’s first cohort of 19 practical nursing students was acknowledged Tuesday at the school's multipurpose auditorium in Mangilao.

GCC called it an overdue ceremony due to complications related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The December 2020 class, labeled the pandemic cohort, is GCC’s first cohort for the Associate of Science in Practical Nursing.

It is also the first cohort to achieve 100% pass rate for the program in the National Council Licensure Examination, Practical Nursing.

The 19 individuals now are officially licensed practical nurses.

“We are extremely proud of our 2020 graduates and we thank them for their service, most especially during the peak of the pandemic. This cohort should be commended for their willingness to immediately respond to the governor's call for action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dorothy-Lee Duenas, GCC Nursing and Allied Health administrator and instructor.

After completing the course, all 19 graduates immediately went out onto the front lines battling the invisible virus.

The individuals volunteered at the Department of Public Health and Social Services and in local clinics to assist with COVID testing, COVID vaccinations and assessments, and airport screening.

Pricilla Pillsbury, one of the new licensed practical nurses, shared with The Guam Daily Post what the program has done for her.

“They opened up a lot of opportunities,” said Pillsbury. “It's now an associate program, so we’re able to bridge onto the RN program at UOG, so from there it helped a lot, with a lot of experiences and other classes added on to the program. We started up in (2020) and graduated in November 2021.”

Pillsbury looks forward to taking advantage of the bridge to the RN program.

“Yes, for sure, that’s one of the reasons I did the licensed practical nursing program, because we’re able to bridge over,” she said.

The enthusiasm was palpable as Pillsbury described to the Post the emotions that ran through her while being recognized for this milestone.

“Excited for me and my colleagues, we all passed our … so we all have 100% pass rate so that’s really exciting news, and then all of us are also employed, so we’re really happy and excited and proud of each other,” Pillsbury said.

Ermin Samelo, LPN, also shared how the program was for him.

“It was an interesting experience knowing that we were in a pandemic in the middle of our nursing school. The biggest takeaway from that was an experience of perseverance. We didn’t let it stop us from finishing what we started and today we are all licensed practical nurses. Congratulations to us all,” said Samelo.

The graduates are now employed in the public and private sectors in the medical health care field.

The hospitals and clinics include: Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical City, DPHSS, American Medical Center, Guam Sleep Center, Sagua Mañagu, Guam Radiology Consultants, Dr. Lim's Clinic, Dr. Shieh's Clinic, Branch Medical/Naval Hospital, Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA Travel LPN, Keller Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Fort Worth, Texas, among others off island.