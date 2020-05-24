GCC reduces registration fees for online summer session

Guam Community College summer session classes will be held online, and application fees have been reduced by more than half.

The session runs from May 29 through July 10.

The last day to register for summer classes is May 27.

Students interested in registering for classes can do so at www.guamcc.edu/apply. Application/registration fees for summer session have been reduced by 65%, from $147 to $65.50, to reflect a reduced use of campus technology and resources as classes are held online, according to a press release from GCC.

The GCC campus in Mangilao remains closed, but GCC staff are available online and through email to assist students with their enrollment and registration:

• Admissions: gcc.registrar@guamcc.edu

• Financial Aid: financialaid@guamcc.edu

• Advisement/counseling: careerplacement@guamcc.edu

• Business office/cashier: businessoffice@guamcc.edu