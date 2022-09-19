GCC reports increase in student enrollment

Guam Community College is seeing an increase in student enrollment for the first time since 2020, the college reported.

GCC, located in Mangilao, calls itself Micronesia's leader in career and technical workforce development.

GCC President Mary Okada said the school's college fair, held Aug. 8 at the Micronesia Mall in Dededo, was a success.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

She recently provided an update on enrollment to the board of trustees during the body's regular monthly meeting in August.

“Enrollment for this semester, based on the preliminary numbers that we have, we’ve exceeded last fall,” said Okada. “So, last fall semester we were at 1,692 and we’ve exceeded that.”

Okada told The Guam Daily Post the latest enrollment figure is 1,705.

This uptick came after GCC experienced a drop in student enrollment due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, with the school continuing to feel the effects until earlier this year.

The college anticipated the decrease as island residents lost their jobs or were furloughed and businesses, schools, day care centers and other employers shut down either temporarily or for good.

GCC held many boot camps and financial aid workshops to boost student registration.

In an interview with the Post in May of this year, a coordinator with GCC said she hopes “enrollment will see a 15% to 20% increase from last fall.”

GCC recorded a 6% reduction in student enrollment since 2020.

Okada said there are some additional enrollments pending, primarily because GCC launched an additional cosmetology cohort at the start of the current fall semester.