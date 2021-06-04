Guam Community College is preparing to roll out 19 pre-apprenticeship boot camps in seven months, some starting as early as next week Monday, according to GCC President Mary Okada, who was speaking before the Rotary Club of Guam on Thursday regarding the college's job training initiatives.

"When the Legislature asked me what I was gonna do with all the boot camps and if they gave me additional money what I'm going to do, I said 'boot camps on steroids,'" Okada said. "The reason why I say that is because we need to get the unemployed employed faster, and sooner than later."

An information technology boot camp is set to begin Monday. GCC has partnered with IT&E, DOCOMO PACIFIC and G4S on the boot camp, Okada said. The boot camps include providing skills related to:

• information technology

• caregiving/medical home health

• medical coding and billing

• heating, ventilation and air conditioning

• certified nursing assistant

• surveyor technician

• ship repair

• construction

• diesel mechanic

• safety officer

• operating heavy equipment

• driving trucks

• welding

• cybersecurity

• emergency medical technician

• security

As the boot camps are ready to be announced, GCC will publish notices stating they are looking for participants. Interested individuals can then fill out a form, to be made available at that time, and they will be contacted. General eligibility requirements include being 18 or older and a high school graduate or equivalent. Other requirements might be needed, depending on the industry.

Guam may have eased certain quarantine requirements and has now opened itself to tourism, but it will take time for the industry to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourists from the island's main markets – South Korea and Japan – have not returned to Guam in significant numbers.

In the meantime, as indicated by Roseann Jones, professor of economics at the University of Guam, there is an opportunity for training and workforce development on the island.