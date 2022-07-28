It’s been a long time coming – renovations to the Guam Community College’s Student Support Services office, Building B.

“It is currently a one-story facility, it will be a two-story building,” said Mary Okada, president of GCC. “We will be expanding what we started a couple of years ago for our student success centers. So there will be a second floor that will be kind of an open lab that’ll allow students to come in and study and access laptops so they can continue their studies here at the college. So, we will be looking forward to that. It’s been a long time waiting, but, we’re ready.”

The expansion of Building B, which is located at the front of the Mangilao campus, will increase the size of the facility by 6,000 square feet.

“So, there is repurposing that we want to do here on the campus,” Okada told The Guam Daily Post. “We have a student center that doesn’t really have all the student services together. So in order for us to provide more access to the campus for our students without having to run around all over the place whenever they are here to register.”

The current facility houses campus security, the night administrator office, the GCC ID center, lost and found, as well as provides support for students, employees, and visitors to the campus.

“We want to repurpose some of the space that we have and because the facility is at the front of the campus and because it is easier, accessible in the event we wanted to provide extended hours for students, it made sense for us to go upward because right now it is a one-story facility,” she said.

To effectively serve students better, the Assessment and Counseling Department will be relocated to the Student Support Services building.

“What we will expand to is we will now have counseling and placement testing that will be available down at that facility so the counselors will be located there and then on the second floor is going to be like a computer lab so that we can bring financial aid and some of the other business servers down so that it is housed in close proximity for students that are registering for school versus walking here to the administration building,” Okada said.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, at the learning institution.

The renovation will be Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certified, joining three other buildings that meet the LEED certification criteria.

Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects or TRMA designed Building B and the construction is led by Pacific Federal Management Inc.

It is funded through the Governor’s Education Stabilization Fund or ESF and GCC’s Capital Projects Fund.

The $6.3 million renovation is expected to be completed in 2024.