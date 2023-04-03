Guam Community College opened registration for one of its most successful programs, the ship repair boot camp, the college said, and it is looking to fill 20 open slots.

John Dela Rosa, GCC assistant director of communications and promotions, told The Guam Daily Post the boot camp presents an opportunity for students to fill the growing demand in the industry.

“There’s all sorts of strategic value to it and we are working hard to double our capacity to provide more and more certifications for more complex repairs, all done in conjunction with the ship repair companies and the Department of Defense,” said Dela Rosa.

The ship repair boot camp is one of GCC’s reoccurring certification courses that, according to Dela Rosa, is offered every two to three months.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, ships could not go to foreign ports to get fixed, so ship repair companies and GCC acted quickly to build up the local workforce to take care of some of those vessels.

“The Navy ... asked the ship repair companies here to sort of expand, so they can take more of the business from those foreign ports and bring it here,” said Dela Rosa.

Although Guam’s port is limited by its size, he said, it is very willing to allow U.S. Navy ships that can fit dockside to be repaired at the port.

“Which they weren’t doing for a long time since there were real big commercial ports that were all over the Pacific that could do it, but they identified it as a vulnerability ... when COVID-19 hit,” he said, adding that the possibilities for Guam are "tremendous" through the new focus on the island to provide the repairs.

Dela Rosa told told the Post that when Guam had its own ship repair facility, it employed thousands of local residents. When officials shut the facility down, those workers moved to the continental U.S. and the island "lost a ton of talent.”

“We’re at a place where we can do that again,” he said. “Because of the China threat and the North Korea threat, there’s a lot of interest to do that here. So, if we run into conflicts, we can pull a ship in, repair it quickly, and get it back out.”

This boot camp is set to start June 1 and is free for those who are eligible. The last day to register is Friday, April 28.

“Boot camp participants will take shielded metal arc welding, electricity, refrigeration and air-conditioning courses, with additional certifications in WorkKeys, work ethic, OHSA-10, and Heartsaver/CPR/first-aid. Guam Shipyard and Sea Fix will offer employment to participants who successfully complete the boot camp,” GCC said in a press release.

Those interested in enrolling must be underemployed or unemployed, have a high school diploma, be 18 years old or older, be able to work in the United States and submit police and court clearances.