GCC sees drop in enrollment, fewer students in college-level English

The Guam Community College has noted a decrease in enrollment and an increase in the number of first-year students placed in developmental education courses.

GCC saw a 6% decrease in enrollment since 2020. It's something that GCC President Mary Okada and other GCC officials foresaw would happen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did anticipate that our enrollment may go down a little bit because remember that many of the courses that we offer – cosmetology, automotive and many of the trades areas – those require hands-on and so I guess they (students) are just not ready to come back face-to-face on the campus,” Okada said.

GCC has been operating in-person instruction since the beginning of the school year, but not all of its students could return to campus.

Some must stay home with the kids

“The other component maybe because they lost their jobs or another component maybe they have to stay home to watch their kids because (schools are not offering in-person learning) five days a week and so families are having to juggle balancing going to school, watching kids and remaining employed or seeking employment. So the family structure and situation may have contributed to the decline of our enrollment,” Okada said.

To help boost student enrollment, GCC rolled out a vigorous boot camp program.

“We have a series of all of these boot camps that are being run between now and December and in those boot camps there are college-level courses and that kind of help with the enrollment a little bit,” Okada said.

Approximately 1,650 students are enrolled in this academic year as of August, but with the boot camps which began at different times this year, GCC enrollment numbers were actually at 1,698 students for the semester.

Proficiency test outcomes

While boot camps helped enrollment numbers at GCC, the impact of the pandemic on students being prepared for the collegiate level can be seen by taking a look at how they are placing on proficiency tests for college freshmen.

In 2021, GCC saw 80 enrollees place in college-level math, and 83 in developmental math. That means 49% of new GCC students placed in college-level math and 51% developmental math.

Incoming students did not do as well on English placement tests.

GCC saw 36 students or 23% who placed into college-level English. And 120 students, or 77%, placed into developmental English.

GCC will know by Dec. 3 how each of the students fared in completing the courses for the semester.

The placement percentages showed an increase in the number of students who were impacted by learning loss during the pandemic and a significant decrease in the number of students who were able to take placement tests administered in recent school years.

Students who entered GCC in 2019 fared much better. And more students took placement tests before the pandemic.

In 2019, 28 placed in developmental math and 443 placed into college math. That same year, 691 placed in developmental English, and 341 in college English.

In 2020, GCC didn’t conduct a lot of placement testing because of the COVID-19 crisis. At the time, students did a self-placement.

“Based on criteria that we provided and recommendations from faculty ... we only had 78 students in math and 72 placed in developmental and six placed in college math," Okada said. For English in 2020, 48 placed in developmental English and 15 into college English, Okada said.

For Fall 2021, 190 students enrolled at GCC were fresh out of high school as opposed to 238 in Fall 2020.

But not all students who entered college took the placement tests. In previous years, the college offered an alternative to placement testing.

Incoming students can bypass testing if their high school math and English performance was high, as well as through self-placement and gold placement in the WorkKeys assessment. The WorkKeys program helps measure workplace skills.

Offering help

“The college offered this past summer developmental math and English courses that were federally funded so that students that were interested in pursuing post-secondary education – we were able to offer them some assistance during the summer before the onset of the academic year,” Okada said.

A total of five classes were offered, three for math and two for English.

Even before students take placement tests, Okada said, they should think about the benefits of post-secondary education.

“Don’t think of the placement tests as a deterrent to considering post-secondary education. There’s so many programs that we offer to provide opportunities for folks to advance,” Okada said.

GCC is looking forward to offering alternatives, additional courses in developmental education during the winter break and possibly next summer to help students get through that first hurdle.