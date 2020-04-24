GCC sends more than $500K to students during COVID-19

All Guam Community College students enrolled in for-credit courses during the Spring 2020 semester should expect to receive COVID-19 assistance checks within the next few days.

The college received a $1,149,350, U.S. Department of Education grant, made available via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES, Act.

College officials said a day after receiving the funds from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund for College Students Impacted by Coronavirus Outbreak GCC’s team started verifying all currently enrolled students who are in for-credit programs and asked students to ensure their mailing address on record is up-to-date.

Soon afterward direct payments to students were sent out, officials said.

“We are very concerned that our students feel supported during this time, so we wanted to get the checks to them as soon as possible,” according to GCC’s President, Dr. Mary Okada.

Although GCC’s grant amount is $1,149,350, the release of only 50%, or $574,645 is available for student aid, officials said. The release of the remaining 50% is pending announcement from USDOE.

“Through our transformational process, the college coined the phrase Students first, Mission always and our team really lived up to that motto,” Okada added. “This was a collaborative institutional effort made by our team: MIS , the Business Office, Registration and Admissions, Assessment Institutional Effectiveness & Research (AIER), and our management team, in support of our students. Our task was identified and everyone pitched in to get it done.”

“The CARES Act provides nearly $14 billion to support postsecondary education students and institutions. Colleges and universities are required to utilize the $6.28 billion made available today to provide cash grants to students for expenses related to disruptions to their educations due to the COVID-19 outbreak, including things like course materials and technology as well as food, housing, health care, and child care.”