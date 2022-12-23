GCC student bake sale a success

Culinary students of Guam Community College put their baking skills to the test and sold out their baked goods earlier than expected at the school's end-of-the-semester Christmas bake sale.

Students including Selah Chong worked with her peers to bake desserts such as cookies, pies, holiday breads, cheesecakes, cream puffs, macarons and Christmas puddings.

Chong said, “some cookies didn’t turn out well, but at the same time, we also had trial and error. We had a few days to prep and see if it worked out and if it was able to be sold at the bake sale. We were able to fix our mistakes and it worked out well. When it comes to baking, I think that it takes a lot of patience. So, just practice, you know what they say, practice makes perfect … being able to see what worked and didn’t made us reanalyze how we would make the mixture and batter or maybe change some of the ingredients to make it rise and not flatten."

Culinary student Isabella Tenorio said she faced many challenges during the bake sale.

“Honestly, when I first started, I didn’t think I would get this far. But after I graduate, I am going to go on the Norwegian Cruise Line and I am super excited for the future," said Tenorio. "With the baking, it’s just a lot of practice. And I think that with the confidence, you've just got to want to try and want to be able to do it. Because if you don’t, and you doubt yourself constantly, you’re always going to mess up. And with the chefs here, they constantly motivate us. And they help us."

Chef Bertrand Haurillon, the class instructor, said he was ecstatic that his students' desserts were completely sold out at the semester-end event.

“This time, we did something a little different, we usually do like a cake, but since we are closer to Christmas, we did a bake sale. … Overall, it was a pretty good show and the bake sale was successful," he said "I wasn’t expecting so many people to come, but we ran out before we even finished the bake sale.”

“We do fundraisers like this not for the money, but for the students to understand and be in contact with the customers. How important it is to show the look of the product, the quality of the product. To understand if there is a complaint or reaction from the public. We try to prepare for them to open their own business and how to do things properly and not just slap something on the table. … It is the look first, then the taste, following the techniques,” said Haurillon.

He said the Christmas bake sale was a test to see if the students really understood what they learned in the class.

Everything presented at the bake sale was made by the students, he said. The instructors were there to help if needed, but "it was the students who showed what they were made of," said Haurillon.