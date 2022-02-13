GCC student baker puts love in every dish

Editor's note: This is the second in a series featuring the Guam Community College baking program.

Love is in the air - and it’s in the kitchen at the Guam Community College where the culinary program’s baking track students whipped up treats for a pre-Valentine’s Day bake sale Friday.

Jericho De Dios is one of 31 students in the baking track, which began last summer. It’s a first for the culinary program which is more commonly known for cooking main dishes.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

De Dios was part of the ProStart program at Okkodo High School. After graduation, he took the opportunity to join the baking track under a federal grant, which covered the costs of the program.

He knows his way around the kitchen, dealing with hot stoves, sharp knives, rolling pins and all the ingredients needed to complete a recipe. But one ingredient he thinks should go into every dish is love.

"Whenever I make pastries I always want to put 100% of my focus into it. For me, that’s the amount of love I can give to each of the items I make. For me, when I focus, I know for sure that I am doing everything right and it's perfect for people. It’s always the joy that I see in their faces after when they take a bite out of it and they smile, it makes me feel really good,” De Dios said.

Bringing people together

Whether it's cooking a hot meal or using his baking and pastry skills, he sees a future in the kitchen.

“I love doing hot side stuff as well as cold side stuff. In terms of where I see myself going, I feel like I could see myself moving into the hot side but I will be coming back to the cold side to learn more and awaken everything inside,” De Dios said.

He decided to study under the baking program because of his love.

“It was just the general idea of having to create something with my hands and watching it rise and grow as most pastries do, it was a love for it basically,” De Dios said. “It's a learning experience for everyone and I think some of the best things we can do is share moments together especially with food. Food brings people together.”

De Dios had his hand in several of the sweet treats at Friday’s bake sale - cookies, cupcakes and even macaroons. But he poured his love into the crinkle cookies which brought back happy memories.

“It was at Okkodo, especially whenever we had our Valentine’s Grams, we always did our red velvet crinkles. So for me it kind of brought it back and it kind of brought back some of the memories to it,” he said.

Shortbread cookies were added to the crinkles to contrast the red velvet sweetness.

“I feel like it should combine very well with it. You’re not getting too much sweets and it’s very enjoyable for everyone,” De Dios said. “I hope you guys see all the hard work that I put into it. Sometimes we have barriers and I wanted to see whether or not I could push through all of it. I hope you can see the determination I had for it.”

With the pandemic strain on many aspect of life, the students had to make modifications based on available ingredients.

“This year we couldn’t get any fruit like strawberries so we had to be a little bit more inventive, a little bit and we came up with different things. I asked them to design based on what they’ve learned a few of them did macaroons. But they just learned how to do it last week, so what they did this week was pretty good for first-timers,” said Chef Bertrand Haurillon, GCC culinary program, baking and pastry instructor.

Haurillon said the students took time to plan and prepare as he noted being impressed with the delicate and technical difficulty of the baked goods created.

“For baking all pastry you need to plan a lot more than for cooking. Cooking you can catch up at the end, you forgot something you could put it in at the last minute. Unfortunately once you put it in the oven if you forgot something it’s too late. So you need to see in your head how it will look in the end,” Haurillon said. “Its a way for them to show their capabilities … they get to have input from people outside whether they did a great job not only from me. Then that makes them feel good.”

With pastries, a design may be fixable but if the recipe is wrong and love is not poured into it then it could become a disaster.

“Love is the right term because you know, give the same recipe to 10 chefs and you end up with 110 slightly different dishes,” he said. “So what you bring with you, your soul or your love, it has to do with it. If you love to do something you will come up with something nicer than if you were to just do it as a job.”

It’s a lesson he imparts to his students, like De Dios.

“You really have to trust yourself when it comes to baking. You can always read through the recipes and learn it word for word and understand each thing but as soon as that doesn’t go to plan and you don’t trust yourself with what you’re making you could be adding in too much or too less,” De Dios said.