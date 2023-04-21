GCC student chefs serve up Chinese cuisine in Mangilao

Selling out early once again, the Guam Community College Culinary Arts program hosted its third successful takeout service event, this time featuring Chinese-inspired dishes.

Normally the student-run event is held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., but on Wednesday the kitchen had just 35 plates of food left a half-hour after opening its doors.

GCC's takeout service caters to any and all residents who want to stop by for a bite, but it's especially convenient for those near the college. Customers generally are students stopping by between classes, or nearby workers on their breaks.

The buffet is popular with GCC students, the Guam Police Department, the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the University of Guam and even students from George Washington High School.

Christine Sison, associate dean at the GCC School of Trades and Professional Services, visited the buffet Wednesday to mix up her usual lunch routine.

“It’s a great way for the community to come out and support the group and see the wonderful food they have out here,” said Sison.

Sison said she loves to participate in these types of events, as they promote learning opportunities for the culinary students.

“I wanted to support the students as well,” said Sison. “It’s good for them to also apply their skills, and definitely work with the public and work on their communication skills.”

According to Sison, administrators at GCC are always encouraged to support these events through email blasts from fellow employees and even posts on social media.

“You see all these people come out from wherever," she said. "Either they’re close by Mangilao or other agencies, or just out in the public that come here. They love the food, plus it’s affordable."

Sison said this event supports the Culinary Arts students and, with its $10 price tag, it’s a great deal.

Having sampled the students' dishes featuring cuisines from Hawaii, Japan and now China, Sison said she couldn't decide which event was her favorite. After some prodding, however, she said, "I really liked the Japanese food.”

With another successful takeout event under their belt, GCC's Culinary Arts students will next feature food from Thailand. As with all previous takeout service events, residents are welcome to visit the Mangilao campus and support Guam's aspiring chefs.