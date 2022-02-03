The Guam Community College is hosting a "Show and Sell" to provide student entrepreneurs a platform to present their business products and services.

The event, hosted by the Business & Visual Communications Department, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Multi-Purpose Auditorium Building, or Building 400.

"This event will showcase several GCC student business owners who will have a chance to promote and sell their products and or services. By doing this, other students at Guam Community College may come and support their fellow colleagues and gain the inspiration to become their own boss, too," according to the press release.

Other students interested in registering for the event can visit: https://form.jotform.com/220126495764055.

For more information, email gcc.showandsell@gmail.com or Visual Communications instructor Nita Jeannette Cepeda at nitajeannette.cepeda@guamcc.edu.