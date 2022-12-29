GCC to adopt new accreditation standards

Guam Community College is in transition to a new accreditation process that will begin as early as the January 2023 spring semester.

“We are preparing for the accreditation self-evaluation report, so there will be a lot of information coming out to the board about accreditation," GCC President Mary Okada said during a Dec. 23 Board of Trustees meeting. "The college is transitioning to a new accreditation process. The new standards are going to be adopted by the accrediting body in January as their first reading.”

GCC went through the last accreditation process in 2018 and was reaffirmed for seven years, which, according to Okada, is the maximum provided.

"The leadership team of the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges are recommending a two-year 'pilot' period beginning immediately upon the 2024 accreditation standard’s adoption, during which institutions can select the 2014 or 2024 accreditation standards to use in the development of their institutional self-evaluation report (ISER) and evaluation by peers and the commission,” Okada told The Guam Daily Post.

"We've asked to be a part of the pilot program so that we can do the new accreditation standards and the new process, which is formative and summative (assessments),” Okada said.

As the college prepares, Okada has high hopes it will perform well within the two new revamps to the assessment process.

“We think that the college can demonstrate under the new accreditation standards and under the new process as well,” she said. "Those are on our radar in terms of the accreditation coming up for the next fiscal year."

The new standards being evaluated are institutional mission and effectiveness, student success, infrastructure and resources, and governance and decision making, according to the draft 2024 accreditation standards.

The final adoption of the 2024 accreditation standards is not expected until June. Upon adoption, the pilot program will commence and institutions that choose to pilot the 2024 accreditation standards will be immediately placed on the proposed eight-year cycle.