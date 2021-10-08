Guam Community College will be holding its virtual Fall 2021 College Assembly to provide professional development training for all postsecondary faculty, staff and administrators from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11, GCC announced in a press release. The Mangilao campus will be closed during this time, however, post-secondary classes will resume as scheduled beginning at 4 p.m. 

