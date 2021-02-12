GCC to hold public meeting to discuss Bachelor of Science program

Guam Community College will hold public meetings next week to discuss the community's questions and comments regarding the Bachelor of Science in career and technical education program and fees associated with it.

The meetings will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 19, at GCC Building E, Room E-107.

Individuals interested in attending the meeting virtually can do so at:

https://zoom.us/j/96940872064?pwd=THVDcFpRS3FuWlJqSlpNS3RGMHByUT09

All those attending in person will be required to wear a mask at all times and to practice appropriate social distancing on the GCC campus.

Individual requiring special accommodations, auxiliary aids or services should contact 735-5597.

For more information on the meeting, call 735-0264 or email education.info@guamcc.edu