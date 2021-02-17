Guam Community College will hold public meetings on Thursday and Friday to discuss the community's questions and comments regarding the Bachelor of Science in career and technical education program and fees associated with it.

Last year, Guam Community College announced the approval of its first four-year bachelor's degree program, focusing on career technical education.

The program looks to address the chronic shortage of teachers in the Pacific islands, particularly in Guam and Micronesia.

The Bachelor of Science in career technical education program will provide an opportunity for students to articulate an associate's degree in any CTE field to the bachelor's degree. That would prepare them to become teachers who meet the CTE certification requirements of the Guam Commission for Educator Certification and the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

The meetings will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 19, at GCC Building E, Room E-107.

Individuals interested in attending the meeting virtually can do so at:

https://zoom.us/j/96940872064?pwd=THVDcFpRS3FuWlJqSlpNS3RGMHByUT09

All those attending in person will be required to wear a mask at all times and to practice appropriate social distancing on the GCC campus.

Individuals requiring special accommodations, auxiliary aids or services should contact 735-5597.

For more information on the meeting, call 735-0264 or email education.info@guamcc.edu.