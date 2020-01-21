Guam Community College this Friday will be hosting a symposium – Engagement + Empowerment: E2 = Inclusion and Diversity – to discuss the challenges of marginalized groups on Guam and throughout Micronesia.

John Cruickshank, National Science Foundation Staff Associate for the Policy in Division of Research on Learning, will be the keynote speaker.

The symposium will discuss barriers that prevent people from working in science, technology, engineering and math professions – jobs that are critical to growth and economic development of communities and also provide opportunities for people to succeed.

The symposium looks to also:

• identify roles that nonprofits and educational institutions can play to open up STEM jobs to groups that are historically marginalized.

• convene and mobilize a multi-sectoral cluster of underrepresented groups on Guam and in the region to identify and discuss quality of life issues of LGBTQ, veterans, ethnic migrants, and women.