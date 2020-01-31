GCC to offer 4-year degree for career technical education

Guam Community College will be offering a baccalaureate degree program.

"In a Jan. 22 letter, the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges approved GCC’s application to offer a four-year Bachelor of Science in Career Technical Education (BS CTE) program for an anticipated start date of Fall 2020," according to a press release from the college. "The program will be open to candidates with an Associate Degree in any CTE field, as well as new high school graduates."

Traditionally, the vocational college has offered two-year programs and professional certifications. The college will unveil more details about the program and its future at a press conference on Monday.

In 2015, GCC began evaluating a potential program that would support a four-year bachelor’s degree, the press release stated. The final decision to focus on Career and Technical Education resulted from the CTE Summit hosted by GCC in March 2019.

It was there that Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez acknowledged the need for another teacher preparation program to address the chronic shortage of teachers every year at GDOE, as well as the need to further strengthen the collaboration between GCC and GDOE to resolve the shortage. It was determined that the BS CTE would help address both GDOE’s teacher shortage and allow GCC to strengthen its core mission.

The Bachelor of Science in Career and Technical Education program aims to produce high-quality CTE educators who will possess technical expertise and culturally responsive educational competencies and values to address chronic teacher shortages in the Pacific region, particularly in Guam and Micronesia.