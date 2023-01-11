GCC to start Construction Boot Camp IV

In February, a group of 20 people will be put on the fast track to a job in the construction industry through the Guam Community College Construction Boot Camp IV, the college announced in a press release.

The boot camp will last for three months and, upon successful completion, students will earn certificates which allow them to get a foot in the door in the construction industry.

"Participants will earn their boot camp certificate with additional certifications in Work Keys, Work Ethic, OHSA-10, and Heartsavers/CPR/First Aid. Black Construction will offer employment to participants successfully completing the boot camp,” GCC said in the release.

GCC began as a vocational high school that focused on teaching trades. It later evolved with the island’s needs to become the region’s leader in workforce development as a community college, officials have said. The success of the trades programs allowed GCC to build up work-ready boot camps centered around skills needed in the community. GCC’s Construction Boot Camp is one of 19 pre-apprenticeship programs now offered.

The last Construction Boot Camp ended in February 2022, with 9 participants completing Construction Boot Camp III courses including Introduction to Carpentry, Electricity Level 1 and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Level 1. According to Post files, students also received certification for completing training for Basic First Aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation with an automated defibrillator.

Applicants first must fill out the online interest form at GuamCC.edu/CEWD and meet several eligibility requirements:

Underemployed or unemployed.

Must have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Must be 18 years of age or older.

Must be able to work in the United States.

Must submit police and court clearances.

The program is free to those who qualify. Those interested in participating can contact the GCC Office of Continuing Education and Workforce Development at 671-735-5640.