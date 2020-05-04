With the governor's announcement that she would be extending the lockdown for another 30 days, colleges are looking at the possibility of holding virtual graduations.

Due to the COVID-19 emergency, Guam Community College students were informed that the spring 2020 graduation ceremony would be postponed, said John Dela Rosa, assistant director for communications and promotions at GCC.

According to Dela Rosa, the traditional commencement could be held later in the year, which would likely include students who complete their degrees or certificates in the fall.

"We are exploring virtual graduation activities, as we recognize that celebrating their achievements is an important milestone when someone has completed their studies," he said.

Currently, surveys are being sent out to see if graduates are interested in holding a virtual graduation ceremony.

At the University of Guam, there aren't many details yet on how graduation will be conducted, as commencement exercises are still in the planning phase, said Jonas Macapinlac, UOG's director of integrated marketing and communications.

"But we are looking at holding a virtual commencement in June," Macapinlac added.

While there are still some details to work out, the announcement will be made to the graduates once plans are finalized, he said.