Guam's community college and university have no plans at this time to require that their students and staff be vaccinated for COVID-19 as a condition to be on campus. Rutgers University became the first in the nation to require its students to prove they have received the vaccine, announcing the policy last week.

Officials from the New Jersey university "noted widespread vaccination will accelerate the return to a pre-pandemic normal on the university's campuses, including increased in-person course offerings, more on-campus events and activities and more collaboration in instructional and research projects," according to a report from Rutgers Today.

"We are committed to health and safety for all members of our community, and adding COVID-19 vaccination to our student immunization requirements will help provide a safer and more robust college experience for our students," said Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway in the article.

Encouraged but not mandatory

When reached for comment, both the Guam Community College and the University of Guam said while they encourage all faculty, staff and students to get the no-cost medicine, it isn't a requirement.

"GCC follows (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and (Department of Public Health and Social Services) guidelines to ensure that our campus is as safe as possible," said GCC President Mark Okada. "We have already opened the campus for students to return to face-to-face instruction and anticipate that more students will do so in the upcoming Summer and Fall semesters. At this time, we will not make vaccination mandatory for our students and/or employees, but all are encouraged to get vaccinated. The college will continue to follow the CDC and DPHSS guidelines."

Jonas Macapinlac, UOG's chief marketing and communications officer, said, "There are no plans to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for the university community at this time. However, getting vaccinated is one way we can contribute to our island's recovery, and we have been encouraging all faculty, staff, administrators, and now, students 16 years of age and above to receive the COVID-19 vaccine."