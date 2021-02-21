Laptops are still available for Guam Community College and University of Guam students who need the technology to attend virtual classes.

Dr. Mary Okada, president of GCC told the Post that in addition to the 100 computers ordered to help her campus community, 100 more are being purchased, 50 of which should be available to borrow “any day now.” GCC also has given out about 100 mobile WiFi devices for those without internet at home.

“In August 2020 we sent out a survey to our students that needed access to technology and possibly internet connection," Okada said. "There are some students that have access to them already, who are supported by their families. But there is a group of students who don’t.”

The laptop loaner program functions much like a public library: someone checks out the equipment, but is expected to return it. Fortunately, Okada initiated plans to have students continue to use the computers as long as they continually attend GCC.

“At the end of the fall semester we said, ‘Here’s the date you are supposed to return the laptop, but if you are registered for the spring semester you don’t have to return it. You just need to come in and show us you are registered. Then we can allow you to extend the use of that laptop,'” she said.

As of Friday, 11 computers were still available to be loaned to GCC students. The college will be able to buy more should they be needed, with an extra $2.7 million in grant funding recently made available.

“We’ll find a way to get it to them.”

UOG is also ready to expand technological assistance to its students. Jonas Macapinlac, director of integrated marketing communications, told the Post that those attending UOG who still need a computer can contact their program’s dean or the university’s IT office.

“There are still laptops and devices available. If we run out and a student really needs an internet connection or a laptop, we’ll find a way to get it to them,” Macapinlac said.

One key finding from UOG’s research into student concerns during distance learning was a greater need for internet access instead of computers.

“What we’ve found out is that a lot of students use the data on their phones to attend zoom classes. To run these different programs only on mobile data, or even at home when others are using the same network, your internet slows down. So connectivity, based on our surveys, was the main issue,” Macipinlac said.

Both higher education institutions are preparing for an eventual return to complete in-person learning, though other technological solutions may still be needed. At GCC, Okada said, this means preparing for “mirrored classrooms,” where an instructor teaches not just in the space they’re physically in, but also in other rooms housing students not allowed any lingering protocols for social distancing. Standing up this improvement will be a first for the college.

“We’re using this technology to upgrade what we have here on campus. This mirrored component allows for more students to come to campus face-to-face.”