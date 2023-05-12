Construction and upgrades at Guam Community College are progressing further, the college reported Thursday at a meeting of the board of trustees.

In preparation for accreditation, the board put forth a resolution for the full replacement of elevators and repainting of the campus.

“This resolution request is to appropriate a sum not to exceed $500,000 from the capital projects fund to support these projects,” said Mary Okada, GCC president. “To support the campuswide painting and to increase accessibility for persons with disabilities and by doing that to replace the elevators that are currently obsolete and unable to be maintained at this point.”

There are no parts available for the current elevators, Okada said.

Frank Arriola, board chair, asked whether the sum would include a preventive maintenance program for the elevators.

“That’s done through the operational budget of the institution, so we currently have elevator contracts maintenance as part of our regular budget and so once these elevators are put in, our maintenance contract will be supported,” said Okada. “This particular request is for five elevators that can no longer be serviced.”

Okada said the amount would include painting.

“If I remember, it is upward of $40,000 and $80,000, depending on the height and so forth,” said Arriola.

Arriola said the college should ask the contractor if the same paint hotels use could be used at the campus.

“That’s actually anti-microbial and anti-fade? So it’s a little more expensive and I think they have to preorder it. Some of this stuff is made out of Japan, but I think they get 10 years on it,” he said. “With our buildings, we have different colors and other things, so it might be a little more difficult, but ask them to check into it.”

Arriola proposed the college redo parking lot strips as well.

The board also discussed other capital improvement projects.

“The Forensic Lab is, of course, 100% completed, we just got clearance from the Guam Fire Department and, so now we are just pending Department of Public Works inspection, so, hopefully, that will occur next week,” Okada said.

Okada said GCC leadership hopes that after the inspection, full occupancy will be granted.

According to Okada, Building 300 is 99.78% complete and its occupancy permit is at 73%.

“We are hoping to have the fire department here to inspect the building, to inspect the fire alarms system and after GFD then just (the Guam Environmental Protection Agency) and DPW,” said Okada. “That one is nearing completion.”

For the Wellness Center, further options need to be explored, she said.

“We’re going to be meeting with Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects because we have to discuss some alternatives to the Wellness Center and an updated approach to that construction,” Okada said.

Further down the pipeline, Building B is at 37.15% completion, Okada said, with the backfill and compaction testing being worked on, as well as termite control.

For the Workforce Development Center, the plans have been officially submitted and are pending review, Okada said.

“In terms of the Culinary Arts and Baking Center, the evaluation of the bids have been completed and the notice of intent forward should be forthcoming. I know that they just did a separate bid opening for the equipment, so that’s also ongoing,” said Okada.

Another project, to construct a concrete canopy near the student center, is "98.4% complete," Okada reported. According to the college president, maintenance crews are being trained on the lighting system ahead of a scheduled ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re hoping to do it next week because we’d like students to be here for that event, so we’re working on that," she said.