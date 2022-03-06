Guam Community College is making adult education opportunities more accessible to island residents by bringing classes directly to villages.

Yolonda Topasna, GCC program specialist for the Adult Education Program, met with Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf on Tuesday about launching GCC’s Adult Basic Education program in the village.

“He’s embracing our ABE program. They started last year, my predecessor and staff began to look into doing ABE, providing adult basic refresher classes in Inalåhan,” Topasna said.

Topasna joined the Adult Education Program team in November 2021 and since then she has noticed that interest in the adult education programs comes primarily from young adults.

“The population over that 19, 20, 30s or 40s, at least from the walk-in folks that I’ve seen are younger. I would say we don’t have a lot of baby boomers coming in,” Topasna said.

She noted that a number of individuals are challenged by lack of transportation and familial obligations which may prevent them from taking the step to obtain a GED or adult high school diploma. GCC is bridging that gap with village ABE programs.

“We just need to do a better job in getting out to the villages and reaching out to all of our manåmko', reaching out to people under that age group, under the baby boomers and into Gen X and Gen Z to find out exactly who needs our services regardless of age,” Topasna said.

The funding for the program comes from federal Title 2 grants and will be launched sometime before June. But there are some struggles.

“We can get a handful of folks they can think of maybe five to nine people right off the bat. But, our goal is to have a cohort of at least 20,” she said.

The Inalåhan mayor is soliciting interest from his constituents, but also asked GCC to open enrollment to other southern villagers.

“We are working toward that. We are trying to work with Malesso' Mayor Ernest Chargualaf and we will continue to knock on his door. We already have an (memorandum of understanding) signed with Inalåhan and Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares,” she said.

The Dededo ABE program will start soon in Astumbo. Topasna said an update on how soon will be provided in about a month.

“We have the space available in Astumbo; Mayor Savares is pumping out the flyers and will continue to promote and recruit for Astumbo,” she said.

To learn more, contact GCC Adult Education Program at 671-735-6016.