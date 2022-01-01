GCC's Forensic DNA Lab, auditorium near completion

Guam Community College will complete two projects in the new year, start the bidding process on two more and has made steady progress in others, according to GCC President Mary Okada.

“We’ve been doing a lot of upgrades to our facilities. The facilities as we do the renovations is going to add to our commitment to LEED, Leadership in Energy and Environment Design,” Okada said recently.

The first up for completion in January is Building 300, which is now about 90% complete.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It's partially funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and with GCC funding, Okada said.

The $4.5 million project will house a multipurpose auditorium adjacent to the culinary arts kitchen.

In the interim, GCC is using one side of Building 400 as its multipurpose auditorium, with the culinary kitchen and classrooms located in the back.

Building 300 will be a full-on multipurpose auditorium with a walkway and a prep room that connects to the culinary arts kitchen.

The next project set for completion first broke ground in 2019. The Forensic DNA Laboratory is now 93% completed, Okada said.

“This facility is looking to be finalized, based on our contract, in February 2022. We are looking forward to having that forensic DNA lab done by then,” Okada said.

The $5 million project was awarded in July 2019, in partnership with the Guam Police Department, and will house the DNA serology lab component of GPD in the rear of the facility.

“This updated facility allows them to do the DNA testing, to bring in some updated equipment for that component of GPD work,” Okada said. “On the front side of the facility there are two GCC classrooms and some faculty offices.”

GCC has begun the bid process for other projects. Bids for renovations to Building B will open today.

Building B houses GCC student support services. The addition of a second floor will make more services available to students.

GCC's Wellness Center project, estimated to cost more than $6 million, has reached a design milestone.

GCC on Thursday received stamped copies of the architectural and engineering drawings for the facility, which are needed for the project to open up for submission of bids.

Architecture and engineering plans are in the works for the Workforce Development Center located in Barrigada.

GCC applied for a $1 million grant for the renovation, but won’t know what the costs are until the architectural and engineering designs are complete.

The center will house programs for skills training on construction and ship repair. Welding stations; heating, ventilation and air conditioning stations; and carpentry stations will be built there, Okada said.