A program that has educated and trained dozens of Guam residents and then helped them gain employment at a local shipyard immediately after graduating has gained national attention.

The Guam Community College was named first runner-up in the U.S. Department of Education’s Rethink Adult Ed Challenge, for its Marine Transportation Ship Repair Boot Camp program, according to a press release.

GCC recently awarded 16 residents with certifications for successfully completing the program's fourth cohort.

There were 203 initial entries submitted, which were narrowed to 85 finalists representing 31 states as well as Guam and the District of Columbia. The top five finalists were chosen based on five criteria: Local or national need, Industry connection, Skill advancement, Learner focused, and Team.

According to the USDOE, high-quality pre-apprenticeship programs align to industry demand, set clear pathways into apprenticeships and other industry roles, and provide support services for their participants.

The Guam Community College submission highlighted the Marine Transportation Ship Repair Boot Camps that have graduated 75 participants to date, all of whom were offered employment with Cabras Marine Corporation. The Ship Repair Boot Camp serves as the model for many of GCC’s work-ready boot camps in many other career fields. GCC engages its private sector partners throughout the process: designing the curriculum, screening applications, interviewing applicants, selecting participants and then hiring those who completed the course into their apprenticeship program.

“Engaging our private sector partners throughout the boot camp process is so critical to the success of our participants,” according to Dr. Mary Okada, GCC president. “We have an 87% completion rate for the Ship Repair boot camps and we believe that directly correlates to ensuring the program meets the specific needs of our private sector partners."

As the first runner-up, GCC will receive $200,000. Okada will give a presentation on GCC’s work-ready boot camp model at the USDOE virtual workshop for adult education providers on Sept. 23.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the winners of the Rethink Adult Ed Challenge recently and it can be viewed at rethinkadulted.com/challenge-winners-announced.

