The Guam Department of Education kicked off its after-school programs Oct. 25, but a lack of teacher interest could mean that at least 10 schools won't be able to offer students the educational opportunity.

Heading into the school year, GDOE officials planned a robust after-school program to make up for student learning loss due to pandemic-related school closures.

GDOE planned an after-school program at each of the 41 public schools and, while the department has the money and the student interest, it doesn't have the teachers.

"Unfortunately, we did have some schools that are not offering ASPIRE," said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez, referring to the After School Program for Instructional Remediation and Enrichment.

After-school programs are voluntary, Sanchez said, and GDOE is challenged by a lack of teachers willing to teach outside of regular school hours.

GDOE officials have attributed the lack of interest to the stress the pandemic has had on the agency's teachers, noting that many don't want to give up their downtime, despite the additional pay.

A breakdown of after-school programs provided by GDOE showed that teacher shortages prevented school-based programs at the following schools:

- Agana Heights Elementary School.

- Chief Brodie Elementary School.

- D.L. Perez Elementary School.

- M.U. Lujan Elementary School.

- Machananao Elementary School.

- Ordot Chalan Pago Elementary School.

- Capt. H.B. Price Elementary School.

- Upi Elementary School.

- Inarajan Middle School.

- Luis P. Untalan Middle School.

GDOE is looking at alternatives for staffing after-school programs at these schools.

"So we are asking them to see if they can recruit from other schools, if there were teachers that were interested, but didn't get picked up. As well as high schools, we are focusing again on credit recovery, so that's been the priority and right now since we kind of have covered credit recovery, if we are able to allocate some additional teachers for enrichment programs in the high schools," Sanchez said.

Eskuelan Puengi now offers opportunities for high school students to get ahead on credits and also boost skills in subject areas.

In addition to Eskuelan Puengi, GDOE has partnered with the Guam Trades Academy and Asmuyao Community School to offer high school students additional opportunities for credit recovery, enrichment, and college and workforce readiness.

"We have a partnership with the Guam Trades Academy that offers programs for us. We had a really great summer school program with them and we had a number of students move on to the next level. So we've invited those students back to take the next level and also introduced new curriculum," Sanchez said. "We have another relationship with Asmuyao Community School; it's an accredited alternative that we accept credits from."

GDOE's partnership with Asmuyao "also assists our department in our learning recovery efforts as we work to keep students on track for graduation," the department stated Thursday in a press release. "Since the inception of this partnership, 41 students have participated in the Alternative Pathways activity with (Asmuyao) to earn credit toward graduation. Currently, there are 14 participating students."

GDOE will pay for up to three credits for its high school students who attend Asmuyao.

Sanchez said new students are being accepted for both programs.

"All they need to do is contact their school counselor or contact those schools directly, and they can link them up with our GDOE folks," Sanchez said.

"We are really happy to start our after-school programs," added Sanchez, who said that student interest in the programs is about half the normal trend.

"During a regular school year, we are looking at 1,400 elementary students that normally participate in ASPIRE for after school. Middle school, it's a new program, so we never had middle school students. And then for high school 994, that's actually the normal number," he said.

GDOE's enrollment breakdown showed 776 elementary students, 257 middle school students and 994 high school students have registered in after-school programs.

"We do expect that there may be some stragglers – because we did extend the deadline – who may be coming on board, but we don't anticipate too many," Sanchez said.

According to the breakdown, some after-school programs won't begin until this week. Parents should contact their children's respective schools for more information and to register.