GDOE: $2.5M in payables owed by end of fiscal year

The Guam Department of Education expects to owe at least $2.5 million in vendor payables by the end of fiscal year 2020, similar to the amount owed at the beginning of the year, according to discussions during a work session Tuesday with the Guam Education Board.

The department currently owes about $6 million to vendors, and anticipates making further payments up to the end of the fiscal year.

Although GDOE expects the Department of Administration will remit about $12 million still owed to the department for fiscal 2020, that only includes payments for utilities and basic payroll, and none has been budgeted to pay for any outstanding vendor payables.

"Basically, what we paid for last year's payables, that's what we owe this year as well," said Zeny Asuncion-Nace, the GDOE deputy superintendent of finance and administrative services.

In addition to any rollover vendor payables, GDOE is anticipating about $14.6 million in cuts next fiscal year compared to fiscal 2020. This was the primary purpose of the work session Tuesday.

The board is slated to meet later this month to decide on a spending plan. Whether the budget bill becomes law should be decided by then, as the governor has until Friday to determine whether she will sign, veto or let the bill lapse into law.

The GDOE budget cuts include reductions in General Fund and special revenue fund appropriations, and are due in part to about $2.5 million taken from the department to pay for debt service initially unaccounted for in the budget bill. However, the bill does appropriate additional funding through savings resulting from debt refinancing.

Board member James Lujan pointed to a lack of funding for interscholastic sports in the fiscal 2021 budget.

"It means that the funding (the Legislature) set aside specifically for sports is not being funded," GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez explained. "It basically means that if we want to do sports, we're going to have to just find it within our lump-sum budget, but it looks like that amount specifically has been reduced."

Lujan said the Legislature had "screwed up" interscholastic sports for public schools, which had been funded by the Healthy Futures Fund in fiscal 2020, at $884,000.

"I think what they would respond is we have the authority to fund it ... but the line item has been removed. ... If we do want to do sports, we do have the authority, but it's going to force us to find other parts of our budget to fund it," Fernandez added.

'We're no longer at the bone, we're at the marrow'

GDOE will be preparing scenarios for the board as it moves into deciding on the spending plan.

The objective now is to try not to impact currently employed personnel, but cuts could force GDOE to freeze hiring and not fill vacancies, according to Fernandez.

"But that's going to hurt the mission, and people are already stretched thin," said board Vice Chair Mark Mendiola.

If the fiscal 2021 budget is enacted, GDOE is looking at about $30 million in cuts since fiscal 2018.

"We're no longer at the bone, we're at the marrow already when it comes to budget cuts and things of that nature, and now this is being forced upon the Department of Education to consider," Mendiola added.