GDOE: 3 unvaccinated teachers remain on leave

The Guam Department of Education has seen challenges in the COVID-19 testing of employees and could face more challenges with student testing.

As of Wednesday last week, the Guam Department of Education reported 94% of its employees have received full COVID-19 vaccination, while, 6% of GDOE employees are being tested weekly. GDOE has 3,417 employees.

By the governor’s mandate, all essential employees must receive COVID-19 vaccination to be able to report to work. Those who refuse vaccination have the alternative choice to be tested weekly. Currently, GDOE is overseeing the testing of 175 employees and the mandate has proven to be a challenge.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Already it is a challenge to make sure that we have our staff set aside those times to do employee testing and attend to their regular duties and responsibilities as well. Nurses have other duties; our staff have other duties as well,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

GDOE must balance complying with the mandate while avoiding disruptions to school operations. But what officials have seen in recent weeks of employee testing does raise a concern about how GDOE will handle students' testing.

Testing plan for students not yet final

While the employee testing plan has been implemented, the testing plan for students is far from complete. GDOE’s lingering questions need to be addressed by Public Health before approaching parents and other stakeholders with the student testing plan.

Weekly testing for students is voluntary. GDOE officials said the plan to randomly test 10% of the student population must be implemented 90 days from approval by Public Health.

Weekly testing for employees, is required if they didn't get vaccinated.

Three certified teachers remain on annual leave after refusing to fall in line with the COVID-19 vaccination mandate and weekly testing.

“All employees who are not fully vaccinated continue to be offered the opportunity to test weekly. We are following the governor’s executive order,” Fernandez said

GDOE officials have said that unless an employee has an approved exemption, they must show proof of vaccination.

6 granted medical exemptions

As of Wednesday, seven employees were granted exemptions from COVID-19 vaccination.

The exemptions are approved based on a medical or religious basis. The Department of Administration is the authority on medical exemptions while Public Health reviews and approves religious exemptions.

Of the seven exemptions, six were medical and one was based on religious belief.

Fernandez said the three teachers will remain on leave until they comply with the mandate.