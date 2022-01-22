GDOE: 377 students suspended for smoking

Guam Department of Education schools continue to see underage smoking as a significant issue on campuses. In fact, GDOE has had to discipline students in elementary school for the infraction.

“Nicotine use has been one of the top five behavioral infractions across the district over the past several years,” said Christopher Anderson, GDOE administrator of student support services.

Each infraction by a student is reported in the student information system, called PowerSchool. It allows the department to capture the mode of nicotine use.

“Based on current data from August 2021-January 2022, ... there have been a total of 402 students disciplined for nicotine use/possession,” Anderson said.

The demographic breakdown of students with nicotine use/possession are as follows:

• Males, 264.

• Females, 138.

• Grades: fifth - 5; sixth - 21; seventh - 45; eighth - 61; ninth - 125; 10th - 89; 11th - 37; 12th - 19.

It's unclear if the data represents an increase or decrease in the number of children smoking this year as compared to last school year.

The previous school year's data was not available.

“Data for SY 20-21 was not available to compare, primarily due to the pandemic and technical issues with the system for capturing discipline data,” Anderson said. “However, for SY 19-20, August-January, there were 875 total nicotine use/possession offenses recorded. Comparing these two years, there is a significant drop in the number of offenses.”

He cautioned that the decrease could be a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, this is most likely attributed to students either not on campus (school shutdowns) or (students on campus who were limited to two days a week) due to the pandemic,” Anderson said.

Students who are caught with e-cigarettes or other nicotine products are disciplined in line with Board Policy 430.

“Current board policy and corresponding operating procedures call for suspension actions when students are caught with nicotine use/possession; first offense - three days; second offense - six days; third offense - nine days; and fourth offense - 10 days,” Anderson said.

However, there are instances when students can participate in the Brief Tobacco Intervention program in lieu of suspension.

The department cannot compel parents to require students to participate. Instead, administrators use the suspension days as an incentive for participation, Anderson said.

This school year, 25 students who violated Board Policy 430 chose to participate in the tobacco intervention program. Meanwhile, 377 students were suspended.

“For those not willing to do (the tobacco intervention program), the suspensions are enforced and each student/parent is provided a (program) toolkit to educate them on the dangers of nicotine use and referred to their school counselor,” Anderson said.

With roughly 94% percent of students opting out of the program, The Guam Daily Post questioned why. But, Anderson said GDOE doesn’t capture that type of information consistently.

“Admin meets with parent and offers the intervention. If they agree, they sign an agreement to that effect. If they say no, the admin just issues the suspension and toolkit,” Anderson said.

Last week, Inarajan Middle School, notified parents that random searches would be implemented due to an increase in student nicotine infractions at the school.

IMS administrators noted students were being discovered with e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes include vapes, pods, mods, puff bars, vape juice and the like, all of which are illegal for minors under the age of 21 to possess, use or sell.