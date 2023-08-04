GDOE: 4th of 41 public schools passes Public Health inspection

With less than three weeks until the postponed start of the new school year, a fourth public school passed its sanitary inspection.

According to the Guam Department of Education, Luis P. Untalan Middle School in Barrigada passed a weeklong inspection conducted by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"GDOE is proud of the diligent work of ... Principal Agnes Guerrero and her school," GDOE stated in a news release. "Along with the GDOE facilities and maintenance team, Principal Guerrero and her team received a passing grade and can return to regular school operations."

Although education officials didn't disclose the grade the school received after inspection, it is the fourth of the island's 41 public schools to pass.

Untalan Middle School, Inalåhan Elementary School, Merizo Martyrs Memorial School and John F. Kennedy High School will begin in-person instruction Aug. 23 at the campuses.

GDOE anticipates 42% of the island's 26,000 public school students will attend class in person when the academic year begins.

Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School and Tiyan High School are undergoing inspection.

According to GDOE, facilities and maintenance crews were assisting staff at Agana Heights Elementary School, B.P. Carbullido Elementary School and Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School on Thursday to prepare for inspections.