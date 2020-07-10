GDOE: 70% of students may choose to stay home

Public school parents and students have until today to choose whether they want to return to classrooms or focus on home learning this coming school year.

While the numbers are still incomplete, preliminary data from one middle school suggests the majority of students may be siding with the two home learning options, according to Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez. There may be a possibility that GDOE will see 70% of students attending school from home, he added.

Spokeswoman Isa Baza said even if parents aren't able to complete the survey by today, they're asked to complete the survey when they can. Officials are trying to reach out to as many parents as possible.

GDOE employees are calling parents to complete a survey that proffers three options:

• returning to school, though the student population will likely be divided to keep student numbers to the public health standards;

• learning from home via online communication with the teachers; and

• learning from home and picking up hard-copy materials from the school on a regular basis.

However, there's a concern that not all families are prepared to tackle 100% home learning, nor does the data assure GDOE that learning from home will be at a level satisfactory to the department.

The public school system has roughly 29,000 students.

"We're not comfortable that (home learning) will be the best form of instruction. I think if we had our way, we would want our kids back at school on a day-to-day basis," Fernandez said. "But we don't have that option at this point, and in lieu of completely shutting down our school system, we developed these three options in an effort to provide continuing opportunities for academic progress."

Resources focused

What the data does show is an indication of where public school resources may be better focused.

If the home learning trend does hold true for the entire district, the department will have to find ways to support quality learning and determine how to identify students at risk of not receiving quality instruction, as well as how to support parents and students on the home front, among other initiatives, according to Fernandez.

"We have to think along the lines of parent supports and parent coaching. We have to think along the lines of providing office hours for homework assistance or extra tutoring for students who are in need. I'll be honest, this is something we've never done before and we're going to try to do our best to figure out where the needs are," Fernandez said.