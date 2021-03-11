GDOE: 70% skipped in-class learning

About 70% of Guam Department of Education students are not attending classroom instruction and that's a concern for the department, according to GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez, who was speaking before lawmakers Tuesday during an information hearing.

Addressing concerns from Sen. Frank Blas Jr. about promoting students when they may not be ready to proceed, Fernandez said the plan at this point – pending more discussion with the education board or Legislature – is to move the students to the next grade level and not penalize them for the effects of the pandemic. But GDOE is also looking at strategies to "increase the dose" of education students should receive over the next year or so to recover.

The issue Blas raised is a long-standing and challenging matter, even in normal times, Fernandez said. During the pandemic, it's an even more pointed question, but also a national question, he said.

"At this point our focus is, what are the right interventions. How do we increase the dose of education to reach more students and see if we get them back into school, which I think is No. 1," Fernandez said. "If we go through this situation and we have a large segment of our population out of school and online for the next year, that's really going to be even worse."

There are currently three learning models at GDOE – online, hard copy and traditional classrooms. Students under the hard copy model are generally falling behind due to the lack of contact with teachers. GDOE is trying to get more students to move out of hard copy and into online learning, but even then, students learning online may not be attending consistently or making meaningful progress, according to Fernandez.

'We've got to bring our kids back'

The department has reopened registration to accept more students into face-to-face classes, but an issue has also been getting families ready to return to classrooms.

GDOE is discussing with its board how to maximize face-to-face instruction and the number of days students can go to school, and steadily extend that moving into the next school year.

GDOE wants to protect teachers and staff, but also wants to get to a point where students can safely come back to the classroom, Fernandez said. GDOE will be looking at federal funding to help address that, and is putting together a plan to bring students back to school physically as much as possible next school year, and that will be the core strategy of getting students back on track, he said.

Blas suggested looking at an "extension" rather than retention for students, to ensure there is progress moving forward instead of holding them back. Fernandez said it's an important question and GDOE doesn't necessarily have the answers right now, but for him, the concern is that most students aren't at school.

"It's like asking the mechanic to fix your car but you can't bring the car over there. They can guess at what to do but I think we really need to get the car in the shop," Fernandez said. "So we've got to bring our kids back to the school so we can make sure that we're paying attention, getting an understanding of their situations."