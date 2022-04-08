GDOE a step closer to obtaining waivers for educational requirements

Legislation needed to provide the Guam Department of Education reprieve from the 180 instructional days and service learning requirements was introduced Tuesday.

This follows the return of Sen. Telena Nelson from National Guard duty to her role as senator and chair of the committee on education.

Bill 287-36 addresses the 75 hours of service learning high school seniors need in order to graduate.

GDOE officials and Guam Education Board members stressed the need for a waiver as COVID-19 pandemic challenges made opportunities for service learning in the community rare.

Education officials agreed that delaying students' ability to graduate because of the requirement would adversely impact deadlines for attending college.

Bill 286-36 deals with Public Law 34-105, which requires at least 180 instructional days for public school students, broken down to 900 hours per school year for elementary school students and 1,260 hours per year for middle and high school students.

The COVID-19 pandemic surge at the beginning of the current school year resulted in students missing 24 days of classroom instruction as school doors were closed. Those students returned to in-person instruction Sept. 27, 2021, through cohort scheduling, which provided students with five days of instruction over the course of two weeks. Five days of weekly instruction did not resume until Nov. 29, 2021. During this period, only online students received instruction in accordance with the law.

GDOE officials noted that making up the days would not necessarily make up for students' learning loss. Officials stressed quality of education over quantity, as well as opportunities for accelerated learning in determining a waiver was best suited for the circumstances.

As it stands, GDOE and the local government can be held legally liable for not providing public school students with adequate education. It's a concern that education board member Maria Gutierrez raised when the matter was first addressed in November 2021.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said he hopes for final approval of the waivers by the end of the month, as the current school year concludes in May.

Sen. Nelson's office plans to hold public hearings for the bills on April 18.