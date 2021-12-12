GDOE: Accelerated learning not a “hodgepodge” approach

Accelerated learning begins with ensuring that all public school students are going to school. Without that, the Guam Department of Education’s plan to recover learning won’t succeed.

“We need to resolve this issue with the governor’s office regarding whether compulsory education will be enforced, because for those parents that continue to withhold their students from coming to school, we are concerned and we need to figure out how we are supposed to address those parents because of the suspension of the truancy law,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said in regard to the parent’s role in getting students academically on track.

For the last 18 months, education took a hard blow from COVID-19 pandemic-related school closures. This school year alone students have missed 24 days of instruction.

“The biggest issue GDOE has faced is making sure kids are in school,” said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.

GDOE last reported 174 students who are unaccounted for, meaning the department has not been able to make contact with these students or their families.

Now, two weeks after the return of five-day weeks of instruction, GDOE stressed the importance of student attendance as it is focused on addressing learning loss.

The school system has focused on maximizing opportunities to accelerate learning through a number of strategies. One of them initially was clarifying the content taught in every classroom and aligning the standards and grading across the district through its State Strategic Plan.

“We are really trying to approach these challenges in both a regular school year as well as these learning loss challenges collaboratively at all levels: teacher level, school level and the district. This is not something that’s done in a hodgepodge manner,” Sanchez said.

Part of the accelerated learning plan includes getting resources to parents, teachers and students.

“We’ve made sure that we’ve provided resources, in particular starting with English, language arts and math. So we have hard-copy instruction materials, we have online materials in these classrooms first because we saw that those are the two subject areas that need to be a priority from kindergarten all the way to high school,” Sanchez said.

Providing additional materials and resources for social studies and science is also expected.

The next component in addressing learning loss provided students with the technology needed to access online resources. Three main resources that are provided support literacy and mathematics instructions.

“One being our online library EPSCO. So, all schools now have an online library, where students are able to access, teachers are able to access different levels, different content areas and different subjects. It's one of the most well-known online libraries out there,” Sanchez said. “We have IXL and MobyMax, these are online supplemental systems that could be used in the classroom as a whole group. They could be used in small group instruction or independently in school, and students can use these at home.”

The online platforms assess student skills which then allows teachers to target specific skills and tailor learning to the child.

“Lastly on an ongoing basis, teachers regularly meet with each other. We don’t expect every teacher to work by themselves. We have our work with professional learning communities. Our teachers on a regular basis meet,” Sanchez said. “They look at their students tests scores, they look at the students’ grades in their classroom, they share the data. They share effective instructional strategies and most importantly they identify what are going to be some of their classroom and school-wide interventions that they are going to utilize.”

Because the pandemic has brought learning into homes through either school closures or the online model of learning option provided to parents, GDOE stressed that involvement from the home front is necessary to a student’s academic success. GDOE officials shared what the parents can do to support accelerated learning.

“If they do have time and they are able to support their kids in terms of homework or any assignments at home, sometimes just demonstrating that it is important to them, is a really strong indicator or really strong strategy when it comes to supporting their kids,” Sanchez said.

In fact, educational research has shown there are benefits to parental involvement.

“We know that parents who read to their children when they’re young tend to have children who grow up liking to read. There’s even research that claims it might not even be the skill of reading that makes a student like reading. The factor they believe is that because the parents are with the kids and they find reading enjoyable with the parent that, that’s really the motivating factor,” Sanchez said. “It's interesting because it takes away from the technical side of reading and makes it more in the emotional side. That research holds true, we believe that that’s the case not only for reading but for anything that has to do with work."

GDOE also encourages parents to seek out additional resources available to allow their child to practice the skills they are learning and help parents learn too.

“We are working with the schools to see if there are sets of parent resources that we can send home. Part of our strategic plan includes training for parents,” Sanchez said.

Parent training is a long-term strategy GDOE intends to move forward.

“We’ve had a lot of parent requests saying 'Can we have more parent trainings, so you can teach us how to do some of those things at home?'” Sanchez said. "Having parents seek out some of those resources would really help because students can access those at home."

One online resources Sanchez noted is the PBS University, which offers videos that are aligned with GDOE standards.

“Those lessons are actually taught by local teachers, these are teachers that are from Guam that are in our department that teach a variety of subjects that are online and even broadcasted on PBS,” Sanchez said.