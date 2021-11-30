GDOE accommodates transfers to online learning

As the public school system is bringing students into in-person learning throughout the week, the Guam Department of Education is working with parents requesting to switch to online learning.

“(For) parents who want to switch from face-to-face to online learning we provided that opportunity to parents to fill out a survey,” Guam Department of Education Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz said.

Switching from online to in-person is being allowed as GDOE prepares for the start of the second semester of the school year, which begins Jan. 11.

Requests at the high school and middle school levels all were accommodated, Cruz said.

“In the elementary level, we were able to accommodate 156 out of 206 who were on the waiting list for online learning,” she said.

Accommodations are based on availability of online teachers. At the beginning of the school year, GDOE designated teachers to teach either face-to-face or online, officials said. That decision was made in the interest of teachers and GDOE officials wanting to avoid overwhelming teachers and causing burnout.

The shortage of online teachers resulted in 50 students in the elementary level remaining on the waiting list for the online model of learning.

“If we were to adjust and hire four additional teachers, then we would be able to accommodate those 50 students who want to switch to online learning,” Cruz said.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez has noted that GDOE is working on cross leveling classrooms.

Cross leveling can occur if a school is seen to have an excess number of teachers at the school, according to Cruz.

“In the elementary level, we’ve identified some positions that are in excess and we are currently working with two school administrators, a middle school and high school to cross level,” Cruz said.

“These excess teachers are moved to other schools where there is a need.”

On Monday, GDOE resumed five-days of weekly instruction for all 41 public schools. GDOE started the school year with students being in class throughout the week.

It’s unclear, until the study into cross leveling is done, how many students will be in each class.

“I am almost certain there will be more than 28 students in classes in secondary (middle and high schools),” Cruz said.

“I know at the regional level we do have more than 28 students in a classroom on the secondary level. So, to be able to accommodate our online students, our online teachers have accepted more than what is on their requirements of the board union contract.”

Fernandez has said that a typical class size is between 25 to 30 students with preliminary enrollment.

According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, teachers in middle and high schools with traditional or six-period alternating schedules will have no more that 140 concurrently enrolled students in classes at a time per school year. For an accelerated 4x4 block schedule, teachers will have no more than 84 concurrently enrolled students in classes at a time per block. For an eight-period alternating block, teachers will have no more than 168 concurrently enrolled students in classes at a time for the school year.

The GFT union contract, which was created in 2017, is up for renewal. GDOE has requested for a delay in negotiations of a new contract.